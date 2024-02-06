Gwinnett County police want your help identifying car burglary suspect

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say broke into a car.
According to police, on Feb. 4 at around 9 a.m., the man pictured broke into a victim’s car.
The man was confronted by the victim before leaving the area.
Detectives said the break-in happened on Peachtree Corners Circle.
If you recognize him, contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
Crime Stoppers tipsters are eligible for a cash reward for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
