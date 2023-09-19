Gwinnett County police investigating after teen shot, dropped off at local hospital dies

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police told Channel 2 Action News a group dropped off a teen at a local hospital after he was shot at another location.

According to police, the shooting happened Sunday night on Kentshire Place and three people brought 19-year-old Michael Maddox to the hospital where he later died.

Police believe the three people are witnesses and not suspects in the shooting.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact Gwinnett County police.

