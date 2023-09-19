Gwinnett County police investigating after teen shot, dropped off at local hospital dies

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police told Channel 2 Action News a group dropped off a teen at a local hospital after he was shot at another location.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
According to police, the shooting happened Sunday night on Kentshire Place and three people brought 19-year-old Michael Maddox to the hospital where he later died.
Police believe the three people are witnesses and not suspects in the shooting.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘His eyes were so cold:’ Woman shot in attempted carjacking in Atlanta CVS parking lot
- Renters at metro storage facility left confused after finding locks cut off, items tossed into piles
- Streaker wrapped in saran wrap runs on field at Georgia high school football game, deputies say
Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact Gwinnett County police.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group