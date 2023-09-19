Streaker wrapped in saran wrap runs on field at Georgia high school football game, deputies say

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — A 28-year-old Georgia man ran across a football field wrapped in saran wrap during a Friday night football game in Peach County, according to deputies.

The Peach County Sheriff’s Office called the stunt an apparent YouTube prank.

Deputies identified the man who ran across the field as 28-year-old Marquie Taylor of Elko.

Deputies did not share any video of the incident.

Taylor was charged with trespassing and disrupting a school function.

Deputies said he was being paid by people to run across the field.

