Gwinnett County opens warming stations ahead of projected temperature drops

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — With temperatures expected to drop toward freezing, the Gwinnett County government said it’s opening up its warming stations.

“Due to the projected overnight temperature of 35 degrees or below, Gwinnett County will open our five Warming Stations tonight,” the county said.

The county said to let residents know if they need a place to stay and a meal, the stations are available.]

Public transport is available to the following stations, which will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.:

For information on public transport to the warming stations, click here.

More information about the warming stations is also available by calling 770-822-8850.

