Gwinnett County Neighbors opposing plan to build 700 home, retail space near high school

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A plan to build 700 apartment homes and add retail space near a Gwinnett County high school is facing opposition from neighbors and a local youth sports organization.

Developers with Brand Properties are planning to buy 40 acres of land near Seckinger High School to add apartments and thousands of square feet of retail shops. However, neighbors in the area have started petitioning and pushing back against the plan that could be up for a county commissioner vote next month.

Those who are opposing the development told Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson they have an idea of what they’d like the land used for instead: a new rec center for the community.

“It would give the county something it needs,” said neighbor Darlyn Wilkerson. “It would give the area something it needs.”

Wilkerson has already gathered nearly 2,000 signatures in an online petition against the development proposal on Sardis Church Rd near Hamilton Mill Road.

“We didn’t move 40 miles north of city gridlock to live in city gridlock,” she said. “This plan would bring gridlock.”

She’s picked up support from the Seckinger Athletic Association as well.

Mark Johnson, president of the nonprofit youth sports organization that serves 5,000 kids, says he hopes to work with Gwinnett County to build a rec center and aquatic center instead of new apartments.

“We do not have a park for these 5,000 children,” he said. “Many people are excited about the possibility of an aquatic center and a rec center.”

Brand Properties representatives have met with neighbors and have said they’re trying to keep up with a growing population in Gwinnett County.

The proposal could be up for a vote in mid-November.

