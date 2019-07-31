GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Gwinnett County man is accused of taking more than $100,000 from a woman he met online.
Police told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington that 37-year-old Franklin Efijemueh was arrested Thursday on three counts of wire fraud.
Investigators said Efijemueh convinced the victim to give him “large sums of money” on several occasions.
TODAY ON CHANNEL 2 ACTION NEWS: We’re learning exactly how this alleged scam went down + what’s next for the suspect.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}