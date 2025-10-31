Gwinnett County launches $250,000 emergency fund for food coops during federal shutdown

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County announced a $250,000 emergency fund to support local food cooperatives as a federal shutdown threatens the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for 90,000 residents in the county.

The funding aims to help six food cooperatives, including the Lawrenceville Cooperative Ministry, manage increased demand for food assistance during the shutdown.

The shutdown, which affects federal programs like SNAP, has led to a surge in new clients seeking help feeding themselves and their families.

“Half of my clients were brand new, never needing food support before,” Lisa Engberg, Executive Director of the Lawrenceville Co-op, told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson.

“It really hurt my heart that there were going to be children and seniors and veterans that were potentially going to go without food,.” Gwinnett County Commission Chair Nicole Love Hendrickson said, worried about the vulnerable populations impacted by the issue.

Lisa Engberg noted that the current demand for food assistance is comparable to levels seen during the pandemic. The co-op is working to accommodate both existing clients and an influx of new ones.

The county’s emergency funding will be sourced from leftover summer meal program funds and other local budget allocations.

This initiative will involve purchasing food in bulk and distributing it equally across cooperatives in all zip codes.

Mary Miller, a SNAP recipient, told Channel 2 Action News about the challenges people faced even before the shutdown, noting that SNAP benefits only partially covered her family’s needs due to rising food costs.

Organizers said they are committed to continuing their efforts with available resources, emphasizing the importance of community donations to ensure everyone receives necessary food support.

The emergency funding from Gwinnett County is expected to provide crucial support to local food cooperatives, helping them meet the increased demand for assistance during the federal shutdown.

