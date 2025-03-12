Gwinnett County latest to utilize public safety ambassador program initiative

GWINNETT COUNTY — Even amid falling crime rates, Gwinnett County Police are adopting a growing national trend by deploying civilians to handle non-emergency calls.

The department’s new “Community Service Aides” program will put non-sworn employees on the streets to handle lower-priority calls, according to Police Chief J.D. McClure.

The department is starting with six positions but hopes to eventually expand to 20. McClure says it is not just about efficiency, it is also about building a pipeline for future officers.

“This is also a good opportunity for us to get young people in the door, to introduce them to our culture here at Gwinnett Police, and eventually, potentially have them come on as police officers at a later time,” McClure said.

These civilian employees will respond to situations like abandoned vehicles and vandalism, freeing up officers for more urgent matters.

McClure says the concept has grown over the past five to seven years, with successful implementations in Florida, the Northeast and nearby in Marietta and Duluth.

“We talked to several agencies, and Marietta police being one that’s that has successful program going on,” he said. “The feedback we get is positive.”

The program comes as Gwinnett reports a 20 percent drop in both property and violent crime.

“One of the things we’re doing is leveraging technology. That is probably one of the key elements for us to do our jobs,” he said.

The department is currently accepting applications for these positions until March 18, with the program expected to launch in late fall.

