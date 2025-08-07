Gwinnett County judges push for $1 million mental health court to help ease case backlog

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Several top judges in Gwinnett County are advocating for the establishment of a mental health court to address the increasing number of defendants with mental illnesses.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson said the judges are requesting more than $1 million in funding as mental health cases surge and criminal filings reach record levels. Superior court criminal cases are expected to hit 8,246 this year, marking a 28% increase.

“I have calendars where, why is this person still in jail? And the reason often was mental health,” said Judge Kristina Hammer Blum, Chief Magistrate.

Judge Carla Brown of the State Court noted, “I can think of a specific name because I’ve seen this gentleman so much. He’ll be on my calendar for a minor drug charge, but criminal trespass over and over. And when I say over and over, five or six times.”

Tiana Garner, Clerk of Court, expressed the need for more staff, stating, “Last year we requested five critical positions to meet the rising demand. We were only approved for two. As a result, processing times have slightly increased.”

Gwinnett County judges presented their case during budget hearings, highlighting the reality faced by many arrested individuals who have mental health issues. They emphasized the need for a new approach to handle these cases effectively.

The proposed mental health court would cost $239,000 and aims to break the cycle of mentally ill defendants repeatedly facing minor charges.

The issue extends beyond the courtroom, as the Clerk of Court’s office struggles with increased paperwork and processing times due to insufficient staffing.

Judges say they fear that without additional support, more individuals with mental illnesses may escalate from misdemeanors to felonies.

Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson is expected to present her proposed budget in November, which could determine the future of the mental health court.

