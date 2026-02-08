Gwinnett County to hold fresh food distribution

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — To address food insecurity in the area, Gwinnett County is holding a fresh food distribution this week.

The contactless, drive-thru distribution will be held at Lenora Park on Tuesday, Feb. 10 starting at 3 p.m. Supplies are limited.

You’ll receive fresh and non-perishable food items to take home. The county is giving outBe sure to clear out your trunk!

The food is free, but available only while supplies last. Distribution is first come, first served, with no identification required.

Lenora Park is located at 4515 Lenora Church Road in Snellville.

Gwinnett County holds fresh food distributions regularly to help people and families who are experiencing food insecurity.

“Gwinnett County is committed to address this complex issue with a comprehensive approach to provide immediate relief to those affected by food insecurity,” the county said.

To learn more about resources available to the community, visit the county’s Food Security Resources page. The county includes a list of co-ops in the area. It also includes future food distribution locations and dates.

