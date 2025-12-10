Gwinnett commissioners approves pay increases for county employees

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners approved a 4% raise for eligible employees on Tuesday.

The increase was announced Tuesday night, with the commission saying that it was essential to have talented, qualified and dedicated employees to serve the community, and that those same employees were still being impacted by inflation.

“Our County’s strong financial position and responsible budget management made this adjustment possible,” County Administrator Glenn Stephens said in a statement. “I’m grateful for the Board of Commissioners’ support for our employees and investment in their well-being with this market adjustment.”

According to the county, the market adjustment to pay levels will increase both starting pay for employees and pay ranges for those in the current salary structure and public safety step-structured plans.

The county said with the market adjustment, all full-time employees will see a minimum salary of at least $40,000 per year, which was a Board of Commissioners goal.

Officials say the adjustment will be retroactive to Oct. 25.

“The Board of Commissioners is committed to careful stewardship of our resources, and those resources include our dedicated County employees,” Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said. “The actions taken today begin to address the salaries of some of our lowest paid employees while recognizing the impact of inflation on all employees and helping us remain competitive with our public and private sector peers, ensuring our ability to recruit and retain employees to carry out critical public safety, infrastructure and human services.”

