Gwinnett Co. Sheriff gives thousands of turkeys to families in need amid government shutdown

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Thousands of families in Gwinnett County received Thanksgiving dinners today as the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office held its annual turkey giveaway amid concerns over the federal government shutdown affecting SNAP benefits.

The event, led by Sheriff Keybo Taylor, took place at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds. It was held earlier than usual due to the ongoing government shutdown.

This year’s giveaway was crucial as many families face uncertainty with their SNAP benefits.

“We got to take care of the immediate need now,” Taylor told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson, emphasizing the urgency of the event.

Cars were lining up as early as 4:30 a.m. at the fairgrounds, with thousands waiting for the annual Thanksgiving food giveaway.

The event distributed turkeys and groceries to approximately 3,000 families, providing much-needed relief during a time of economic uncertainty.

“Just hope that it just helps everyone. So yeah. But I’m blessed to be here,” Fran Reto, a recipient of the giveaway, said.

Volunteers, including members of Kappa Alpha Psi, played a significant role in ensuring the event’s success by loading cars with food and assisting families from various backgrounds.

“A real economic need we’re having. A lot of people are facing uncertainty due to the government shutdown,” Steven Nibbs, a volunteer from the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity, said.

At the event, Taylor highlighted how important community involvement is, as well as the need for more food giveaways in the future to support those in need.

