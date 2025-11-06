First freeze of fall on its way as temperatures set to drop

It’s warm and dry now, but we are getting ready for our first freeze of the fall season, said Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan.

The average date of the first fall freeze of the year at the airport is Nov. 16, with this one just a few days ahead of schedule. The earliest it ever happened was Oct. 11, 1906, with the latest coming on Dec. 18, 1998.

Temperatures will plunge from a high temperature of 74 degrees Thursday all the way down to the low to mid 30s by Monday morning in Atlanta.

By Tuesday morning, expect widespread freezing conditions across the metro Atlanta area.

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the cold blast as it moves into north Georgia, along with weekend rain and storm chances, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.

