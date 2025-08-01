Gwinnett Co. commission proposes holding millage rate steady, but property tax rate will still rise

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners is proposing a move to keep the millage rate in the county unchanged.

However, while the millage rate itself would be unchanged, the difference between the millage rate and the revenue it would generate are different.

While the millage rate would be unchanged at 6.950, the actual property tax rate would be increased, meaning they have to hold several public hearings before they can vote to approve or reject the year’s property tax levels.

That’s due to what’s known as a rollback millage rate, which is lower than the actual millage rate, according to the county.

“Just like our residents, Gwinnett County Government is facing increasing costs of basic materials essential for County operations,” County Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said in a statement. “Through these challenges, we remain committed to being good stewards of the tax dollars that fund our operations.”

Hendrickson said keeping the rate steady would help the county deliver its services to residents at the quality it says they expect and deserve.

Separately, the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners will be considering millage rates for police, fire and emergency services, development and code enforcement, recreation and economic development funds.

Officials are soliciting public comment on those proposals as well.

Residents of Gwinnett County will be able to provide public comments online through Aug. 18 at 9 p.m.

The board will meet on Aug. 19 for full millage rate consideration.

Commissioners will hold public hearings in the auditorium of the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center located at 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville on the following dates and times:

Tuesday, Aug. 12 at 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 12 at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 19 at 11 a.m.

