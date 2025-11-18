Gwinnett Co. chairwoman proposes $66 million reduced budget for coming year

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson announced a $2.6 billion budget for the 2026 fiscal year, proposing a $66 million decrease from the previous year funding level.

“Just like our residents and businesses, the County has been grappling with the impact of inflation and other economic uncertainties,” Hendrickson said in a statement. “Our departments worked hard to identify areas where we can reduce spending to make up for the rising cost of goods and services.”

The proposed budget consists of a $2.19 billion operating budget and a $409 million capital improvements budget, which includes funds from the County’s Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax program.

The county said the budget was developed using a zero-based budgeting approach to identify cost-saving opportunities.

The proposed budget includes initiatives to upgrade the County’s 911 phone system for faster call processing and enhanced emergency response.

The county said the proposed budget also continues investment in community resource centers, including the completion of the Community Resource Center at Grayson Highway, which will serve as the central hub for the County’s human services.

The budget stays focused on fundamental service delivery, such as road maintenance and providing safe drinking water and reliable wastewater services.

Department directors and elected officials presented business plans for 2026 to a citizen budget review committee earlier this year, which included recommendations from four Gwinnett residents.

The proposed budget resolution is available online and in the Financial Services office. Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Dec. 2, and residents can offer input on the County’s website through Dec. 31.

County officials said the budget will be considered at the first meeting of the new year on Jan. 6.

The proposed budget aims to balance fiscal responsibility with the delivery of superior services, addressing economic challenges while continuing to invest in critical infrastructure and community initiatives.

