Gwinnett celebrates start of July Fourth holiday despite heat

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Families packed the Duluth Town Green Friday to kick off the Fourth of July weekend.

An afternoon storm cooled things down. Families were hoping it stays that way.

“It’s Georgia. the weather changes every 10 minutes. so we’ll see what happens,” Corey Tetzlaff told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson.

Under cloudy skies, families gathered to see how the laser show in place of fireworks.

It all lands on a big birthday. The country turns 250.

“We honor our country, and I was just very happy to know that we are celebrating our 250th year,” Emma Peterson said.

With the heat wave all week, people came prepared.

“This morning it was like 90-something degrees, but it feels good now,” Peterson said.

“We brought Powerades and like Electro, like popsicles for the kids. And lots of water, for sure,” Samantha Tetzlaff said.

In Norcross, families set up early for the city’s fireworks show.

Sean Casey spent Friday in costume as Button Gwinnett, the man the county is named for.

“He died in a dual just like Alexander Hamilton, except nobody knows about Button Gwinnett,” Casey said.

Back in Duluth, the crowd settled in and waited on the lasers.

Trent Lusby is working the outdoor bar downtown and says he wants the sky to cooperate this weekend.

“As long as the weather holds out, I think it’ll be a good time,” he said.

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