Grayson high schooler inspiring others, becoming sports star despite grim outlook from doctors

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Najee Smothers, 17, a student at Grayson High School in Gwinnett County, is inspiring others as an elite adaptive athlete.

Najee recently earned a silver medal with the U.S. National Wheelchair Handball Team in Egypt, showcasing his determination and skill.

“It’s been a challenge for sure getting to where I am now,” Najee Smothers said.

Born with spina bifida, Najee Smothers has faced significant challenges throughout his life, including a decision to amputate his leg at the age of 9 due to a severe infection.

“I like to play fast and out of control,” Najee Smothers told Channel 2’s Alison Mastrangelo.

Despite these obstacles, Smothers has become a powerful success story, demonstrating that hard work and perseverance can lead to remarkable achievements.

“I’m just amazed by it. I’m just in awe,” said Noraa Smothers, Najee’s mother, reflecting on her son’s accomplishments. “I was pregnant with him. Five months in, they told me your baby has spina bifida. He won’t be able to walk. He won’t live a viable life. Najee was kicking at hours old. I was like, ‘This dude is going to be different.’”

“He has taught me patience. He has taught me unconditional love. He has taught me compassion. Oh my God. I just thank God for choosing me to be his mom,” his mother continued.

Najee Smothers is associated with the American Association of Adaptive Sports Programs, which helps provide athletic opportunities for physically disabled children.

“He’s showing them what is possible with all the hard work,” said Christy Jones, a supporter of adaptive sports.

Najee Smothers’ journey from overcoming physical challenges to achieving international success serves as a testament to his resilience and the support of adaptive sports programs.

“No matter the limit, no matter where I’m at, just keep going, continue to push and don’t ever give up,” Najee Smothers said.

His story continues to inspire those around him, proving that anything is possible with determination and hard work.

