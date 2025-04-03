Good Samaritan Gwinnett expands access to care for uninsured with new facility

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Good Samaritan Health Centers of Gwinnett has announced the opening of its new Screening & Prevention Annex at its East clinic location.

It’s a significant expansion aimed at increasing access for uninsured and underserved people.

Many of Good Samaritan Gwinnett’s uninsured patients have their first introduction to healthcare at the clinic.

The new annex will serve as a dedicated space for screening patients, treating infectious diseases, and providing childhood vaccinations.

A similar facility opened in 2021 at the organization’s Buford Highway location.

Good Samaritan Gwinnett will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new annex on Wednesday, April 16 at 10 a.m.

