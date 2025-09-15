State’s largest ‘diaper bank’ says clients are cleaning soiled diapers and reusing them

NORCROSS, Ga. — Helping Mamas, Georgia’s largest diaper bank located in Norcross, is facing a critical shortage as many families in the metro area struggle to afford diapers.

The nonprofit reports that some families have resorted to cleaning and reusing soiled diapers due to the high cost and scarcity of supplies.

The nonprofit said the situation poses health risks and affects daycare access, as families are often three diapers short each day.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

“I’ve seen moms use everything from a tee shirt, to plastic grocery bags, to washing them out. You name it, I’ve seen it happen,” said Jamie Lackey, founder of Helping Mamas. Stephanie Ungashick from Helping Mamas said. “That means families that can’t put their child in daycare are missing work. Missing school. Missing income. It’s a really hard choice.”

Helping Mamas launched a ‘Fill the Warehouse Team Challenge,’ an initiative to collect 300,000 donated diapers by the end of the month. The effort is aimed at preventing the reuse of dirty diapers, which can lead to infections and diaper rash.

“It can still carry disease. It still carries germs and can cause infections. It’s a leading cause of diaper rash---having a soiled diaper on for too long,” Jamie Lackey said.

Helping Mamas staff said they hope that the diaper drive will alleviate the shortage and provide relief to struggling families in the metro area.

The nonprofit is still looking for corporate partners for support in addressing this urgent need.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group