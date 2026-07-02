Georgia man accused of making violent threat during attempted armed robbery

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man is in jail after police say he tried to rob a business while telling staff he was armed with a bomb.

The Gwinnett County Police Department said the incident happened Wednesday, when a masked man, later identified as Jordan Micah McLain, walked into a business on Lawrenceville Highway.

Inside, he told the victim at the store that he had a bomb and a gun and wanted cash.

Despite the threat, police say McLain ran from the business soon after and did not get any of the money he’d demanded.

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Using camera footage from the location, police watched him arrive at the business without a mask a few minutes before the alleged attempted armed robbery to cash a fake check.

Later identified as McLain, police said his attempt to get money for the fake check failed, saying he came back in a mask after to try another way to get the cash.

Officers said they identified McLain and the vehicle they thought he was using near Seaboard Industrial Boulevard, stopping him and taking him into custody without incident.

McLain faces charges of terroristic threats and acts, forgery, robbery by intimidation and wearing a mask to conceal his ientity.

Gwinnett County police say he remains in custody at the Gwinnett County Jail.

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