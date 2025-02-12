Georgia Gwinnett College to say final goodbyes to beloved K-9 Buddy

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Gwinnett College will say goodbye to a beloved furry member of their community on Wednesday.

K-9 Buddy died earlier this month due to kidney failure. He joined the college police department in 2015.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“For 10 years, Buddy served the GGC community with unwavering dedication, always ready to greet visitors with his favorite toy and a wagging tail. He was more than just a K9 officer — he was a guardian, a loyal partner and a beloved member of our GGC family,” the college wrote in a statement.

The GGC police department scheduled Buddy’s funeral for Wednesday and invited the public to pay their respects.

There will be a processional route from the GGC campus to Pet Angel Memorial Center in Bethlehem. It starts at 9:15 a.m. on Lonnie Harvel Blvd and continues on Collins Hills Road to Ga. 316.

The memorial service will begin at 10 a.m. at the Pet Angel Memorial Center.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group