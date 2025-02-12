Georgia Gwinnett College to say final goodbyes to beloved K-9 Buddy

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Gwinnett College will say goodbye to a beloved furry member of their community on Wednesday.
K-9 Buddy died earlier this month due to kidney failure. He joined the college police department in 2015.
“For 10 years, Buddy served the GGC community with unwavering dedication, always ready to greet visitors with his favorite toy and a wagging tail. He was more than just a K9 officer — he was a guardian, a loyal partner and a beloved member of our GGC family,” the college wrote in a statement.
The GGC police department scheduled Buddy’s funeral for Wednesday and invited the public to pay their respects.
There will be a processional route from the GGC campus to Pet Angel Memorial Center in Bethlehem. It starts at 9:15 a.m. on Lonnie Harvel Blvd and continues on Collins Hills Road to Ga. 316.
The memorial service will begin at 10 a.m. at the Pet Angel Memorial Center.
