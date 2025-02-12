DeKalb Co. homeowners told they’re responsible to pay for damage caused by water line break

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Reoccurring water line breaks are frustrating DeKalb County homeowners.

A woman contacted Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln after she said a water line broke for the second time in three years, and once again, she can’t use her driveway.

Amanda Hammett said her problems started Monday evening when a neighbor driving down her street started seeing water erupting from under her driveway.

It’s the same issue she had to deal with three years ago.

“It was round two,” Hammett said.

She described what happens to her driveway as a “total knockout” when there’s a water line break.

“We’re very frustrated,” she said.

Three years ago, a water line break in the same spot caused a large sinkhole.

After Channel 2′s story, the county made fixes. But Hammett said their repairs at the time created bad water runoff that cause erosion on her property.

Her neighbor, Bob Gillespie, said the erosion is also damaging his property.

“I can look at my carport and part of the carport is slanted in, the foundation is caving in,” he said.

Both Gillespie and Hammett said the county told them it will be their responsibility to pay for any repairs that are on their property and not in the right of way.

“You can’t expect the homeowner to be responsible for taking care of county storm drains. It’s ridiculous,” Gillespie said.

The county did send a crew to make repairs to the line, but they haven’t fixed Hammett’s driveway.

“The guys who came out and worked overnight, they did a great job putting a band-aid on what needed to be bandaged, but from here on out it’s going to be a fight with the county just like last time,” Hammett said.

She said she still hasn’t heard back from DeKalb County on when they will come out to fix her driveway.

