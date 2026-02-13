Gang member sentenced to life for ‘death for disrespect’ killing

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County judge sentenced Dametris Bush to life without parole plus 40 years for the murder of Andre Jones Jr. at a Norcross motel.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne was live inside the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s office for a Channel 2 Action News exclusive.

A jury convicted Bush of murder and gang charges in connection with the shooting at the Horizon Inn. The sentencing took place on Feb. 6.

Prosecutors described the killing as “death for disrespect,” a retaliatory act involving the Gangster Disciples street gang.

While the gang targeted Jones for allegedly stealing a firearm from a gang associate, investigators determined the victim had no gang connections and was not involved in the theft.

Managing Assistant District Attorney Ryan Smith, of the Gwinnett County Drug and Gang Taskforce, stated that Bush was recruited to retaliate for a gun stolen from a gang associate.

“Honestly, the information is that Mr. Jones did not take the gun,” Smith said. “It was another individual that was at the Horizon Inn.”

Assistant District Attorney Roderick Burnette characterized the motive behind the shooting at the Norcross hotel.

“Death for disrespect is what we can count this case as at a hotel in Norcross,” he said. He described the killing as a “senseless act of violence.”

Gerrica Wilson, the mother of the victim, described her son as a lively and unapologetic person who called her every morning and night.

“I am devastated that I don’t get to hear that voice,” she said. “I don’t get to see that face.”

Wilson also spoke about the possibility of reconciliation with the man convicted of killing her son.

“I have to forgive him. And I do and will,” she said. “But when he’s ready to take accountability and willing to really apologize, I told him, then I will support you.”

Surveillance video from the motel showed Bush and two co-defendants casing the location earlier on the day of the killing. Prosecutors said the men left the premises and returned hours later, at which point Bush shot Jones.

Gwinnett County police identified the suspects after a license plate reader captured the tag number of the getaway car used.

During the trial, Bush denied he was present at the shooting. He also suggested that the Gangster Disciples, often referred to as the G.D.s, was not a criminal street gang.

Smith recounted Bush’s testimony regarding the group’s name. “When I asked what did the G.D. stand for, Mr. Bush stated it’s standing for growth and development,” Smith said. “There was no evidence of his growth or development.”

Chief Assistant District Attorney John Melvin described the culture of gangs and their reaction to perceived slights.

“Gangs have a certain countercultural influence,” Melvin said. “They’re not going to put up with disrespect. This isn’t turn your cheek, this is kill the offender. That’s the message of gangs.”

Gwinnett District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gaston said the sentence serves as a warning for those involved in gang activity.

“If you commit a crime, you’re in a gang, you could end up in this situation with life without possibility of parole,” Austin-Gaston said.

Two co-defendants in the case have yet to go to trial.

Bush will serve his sentence of life without parole plus 40 years in the state prison system.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group