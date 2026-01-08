Game of dominoes in Gwinnett ends in stabbing for one player

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A game of dominoes inside a Gwinnett County home didn’t end with a winner and loser. Instead, it ended with a man being stabbed.
Police say Rigoberto Lopez-Castro was stabbed by Danilo Lopez-Bardales while they were playing dominoes on Nov. 29.
By the time they arrived, Lopez-Bardales had already left the home.
Officers were able to put a tourniquet on Lopez-Castro until paramedics arrived.
Police are now sharing body camera footage that shows them speaking with the victim before calling for K9 Titan.
Titan was able to find Lopez-Bardales hiding behind a shed at a nearby home and take him into custody.
He is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a knife during the commission of a crime and obstruction.
Police added that Titan’s handler, MPO Scully, is the department’s first female K9 handler.
