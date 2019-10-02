Future is here: Metro Atlanta city begins self-driving shuttle service

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Driverless cars and shuttles are the way of the future. Now you can ride one for free right here in metro Atlanta.
Peachtree Corners has launched a free self-driving shuttle service and neighbors lined up Tuesday for their chance to ride.
The driverless bus is part of a technology testing lab and the city's efforts to reinvent itself to bring in new business. This is just the start of plans to bring more automated shuttles to communities across the area.
