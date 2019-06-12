Former sergeant pleads guilty to punching man in videotaped 2017 traffic stop

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A former Gwinnett County police sergeant has pleaded guilty to an assault on a driver that was caught on video.
Channel 2’s Tony Thomas broke the news Wednesday morning that Michael Bongiovanni pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated assault in the April 2017 traffic stop.
Breaking : Frmr @GwinnettPd Sgt Michael Bongiovanni pleaded guilty to videotaped assault on driver in 2017. Still gathering details on deal but believe some jail time and probation, along with deal to testify against other cop . This is mugshot after sentencing. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/8bJz5JSVav— Tony Thomas (@TonyThomasWSB) June 12, 2019
We’re talking to authorities about the plea for updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
RELATED STORIES:
- DA could drop 30 cases involving officers in brutality case
- Driver seen on video being hit, kicked by officers: 'I'm traumatized'
- Dozens of cases involving officers in brutality case thrown out
- 2 Gwinnett officers fired after videos show them hitting suspect
BACKGROUND INFORMATION:
Gwinnett County police announced the firing of Bongiovanni and Master Police Officer Robert McDonald a day after the traffic stop was recorded by witnesses who posted the video online. Both were charged with battery against Demetrius Bryan Hollins.
Video shows Bongiovanni punched Hollins in the face as Hollins stood with his hands up after getting out of his car, police said.
Another video showed McDonald, who arrived as backup after Hollins was handcuffed and lying on the ground, immediately stomping on Hollins' head.
[RELATED: Fired Gwinnett officers had previously arrested same man]
An incident report filed by Bongiovanni after the traffic stop made no mention of Hollins being punched or kicked. Police said the video contradicted his report.
Channel 2 Action News reported in February 2018 that Gwinnett County District Attorney Danny Porter was seeking indictments, asking for felony charges against both officers as party to the crime of aggravated assault.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}