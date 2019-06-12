  • Former sergeant pleads guilty to punching man in videotaped 2017 traffic stop

    By: Tony Thomas

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A former Gwinnett County police sergeant has pleaded guilty to an assault on a driver that was caught on video.

    Channel 2’s Tony Thomas broke the news Wednesday morning that Michael Bongiovanni pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated assault in the April 2017 traffic stop.

    BACKGROUND INFORMATION: 

    Gwinnett County police announced the firing of Bongiovanni and Master Police Officer Robert McDonald a day after the traffic stop was recorded by witnesses who posted the video online. Both were charged with battery against Demetrius Bryan Hollins.

    Video shows Bongiovanni punched Hollins in the face as Hollins stood with his hands up after getting out of his car, police said.

    Another video showed McDonald, who arrived as backup after Hollins was handcuffed and lying on the ground, immediately stomping on Hollins' head.

    [RELATED: Fired Gwinnett officers had previously arrested same man]

    An incident report filed by Bongiovanni after the traffic stop made no mention of Hollins being punched or kicked. Police said the video contradicted his report. 

    Channel 2 Action News reported in February 2018 that Gwinnett County District Attorney Danny Porter was seeking indictments, asking for felony charges against both officers as party to the crime of aggravated assault.

