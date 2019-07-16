  • Firefighters were in 'right place at the right time' to save swimmers from dam

    By: Richard Elliot

    Updated:

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - For the first time, we’re hearing from three Gwinnett County firefighters who rescued several people from the top of a dam when a creek turned into a raging river after heavy rain this weekend. 

    Channel 2 Action News first showed you the video of the dangerous rescue on Sunday as firefighters pulled 11 people out of the water at Freeman’s Mill Park. 

    It is illegal to swim in the water at the park. 

    TODAY AT 5, Channel 2’s Richard Elliot spoke with the first three firefighters who responded to the scene about the daring rescue and how one person almost drowned.

