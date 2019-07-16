Firefighters were in 'right place at the right time' to save swimmers from dam

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - For the first time, we’re hearing from three Gwinnett County firefighters who rescued several people from the top of a dam when a creek turned into a raging river after heavy rain this weekend.
Channel 2 Action News first showed you the video of the dangerous rescue on Sunday as firefighters pulled 11 people out of the water at Freeman’s Mill Park.
Just days after Gwinnett County’s Swift Water Rescue Team had to pull 11 people out of Freeman’s Mill Park’s pond, we found folks illegally swimming there again. At 4, we’re hearing from those firefighters about the rescue. pic.twitter.com/8OVNtE4mhT— Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) July 16, 2019
It is illegal to swim in the water at the park.
TODAY AT 5, Channel 2’s Richard Elliot spoke with the first three firefighters who responded to the scene about the daring rescue and how one person almost drowned.
