Fire at Lawrenceville apartment complex displaces 26

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A fire at a Lawrenceville apartment complex Friday has displaced 26 people.

Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services said crews found heavy fire at a multi-family three-story apartment at 3400 Club Lakes Parkway at about 1:05 p.m. Friday.

The four people in the home told fire investigators they were in the other room when they smelled smoke and noticed fire in another room. The building had no sprinklers.

Crews found fire on the top floor, and they started an aggressive fire attack. They also evacuated about 15 people from the building. Crews also met someone trying to re-enter the building. Gwinnett County PD was able to stop that person.

The apartment building was heavily damaged by fire on the second and third floors, affecting four apartment units. Four more apartments sustained water and smoke damages, but there was no extension to any adjacent buildings.

Apartment management is assisting those displaced by the fire.

The fire started in a second-story rear unit. The cause has not been determined, Gwinnett County Fire said.

