Fire heavily damages Norcross apartment building, more than 60 people evacuated

Dozens of people were evacuated from an apartment complex after a building caught fire Sunday afternoon.

At about 2:46 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to The Reserve at Gwinnett apartments on Graves Road in Norcross.

Neighbors reported a fire in a third-floor apartment and told the 911 dispatcher that they were trying to evacuate everybody.

When firefighters arrived, they saw flames coming from the front of one of the buildings.

They worked quickly to keep the fire from spreading to neighboring buildings. The fire was extinguished in about six minutes.

A complete search of the building was conducted, and firefighters found no victims.

Twenty-eight apartments were affected, and two of them were heavily damaged. More than 60 people were evacuated from the building.

The American Red Cross is working with the apartment complex’s management to find accommodations for the affected families.

