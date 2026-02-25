Fentanyl found in baby crib as Gwinnett investigators arrest 2 adults

SUWANEE, Ga. — Two Gwinnett County adults are behind bars after investigators say they found more than three pounds of fentanyl inside a Suwanee home, including some inside a baby crib where children were present.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, working with the FBI and DEA, arrested D’Evin Brown and Serina Johnson last Wednesday following a search warrant at their home on Grove Manor Park in Suwanee.

Experts say the amount recovered was enough to kill hundreds of thousands of people.

“Even two grains of salt size is a lethal quantity,” said Dr. Moshe Bachar, an addiction medicine physician at Northview Wellness in Gwinnett County who helps patients through addiction recovery at every stage. “It’s odorless, it’s tasteless, and has no color to it.”

Brown and Johnson remain in the Gwinnett County Jail without bond. The children in the home were not harmed.

Dr. Gaylord Lopez, executive director of the Georgia Poison Center, says fentanyl is especially dangerous for young children because their smaller bodies absorb it faster and at higher concentrations than adults.

“Opioids like fentanyl are among the most dangerous out there and incredibly potent, not only in adults, but especially children,” Lopez said.

Investigators also found a firearm in the same room as the drugs, according to the sheriff’s office. A child endangerment charge was added because of the fentanyl found in the crib. Both Brown and Johnson face felony trafficking charges and a felony gun charge.

Lopez says Georgia has not seen the nationwide decline in opioid cases that other states have recorded. The Georgia Poison Center tracks exposure calls going back five years.

“Our trending line is about even. We’re still seeing a high number of cases. They really haven’t decreased,” he said.

He says the consequences can be fatal.

Fentanyl is even sold in lollipop form, prescribed legally for breakthrough pain in cancer patients, and Lopez says a Georgia child recently got hold of one.

“We had a very tragic situation where a kid actually sucked on that lollipop and unfortunately succumbed,” Lopez said.

