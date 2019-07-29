Family offering $2K reward for return of stolen dog

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A family is desperate to get their puppy back.
They say someone broke into their home and stole the dog, which cost $6,000.
Shavonne Tucker told Channel 2's Christian Jennings someone broke in through a bedroom window on the side of their house on Langhorn Way in Norcross and stole a gun, jewelry and cash.
But her family doesn't care about those things. Their hearts are broken because their 4-month-old Merle French bulldog, Fendi, is gone, too.
The puppy was a gift for Tucker's 11-year-old son, Camren McKee.
“She follows you everywhere. She would go to sleep with you,” Tucker said. “She was very lovable. She was actually like a second child.”
Tucker said her boyfriend left home just after 9 p.m. July 18. He returned a few hours later and immediately noticed his dog was missing. Tucker worries someone may have targeted them.
“It’s just scary. You have to always be cautious of your surroundings. Somebody could be watching you, and you don’t even know,” Tucker said.
The family is offering a cash reward of $2,000. If you have any information, you can call 404-671-7614.
