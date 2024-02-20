16-year-old shot to death leaving birthday party in Snellville, family says

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — For the first time, we’re hearing from the family of the 16-year-old boy killed outside of a shopping center in Snellville. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested another teen in his murder.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was in Snellville, where the family told her the victim had just left a birthday party.

“He was a bright kid, he was smart, funny,” Davis’ guardian said.

Family members still remember the last time they saw 16-year-old Nasir Davis.

Snellville police say shortly before 11 p.m. they received a report about a large fight in the parking lot near the restaurant. When they arrived, they say they heard gunshots and found Davis suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

He later died.

Monday, agents arrested 17-year-old Keegan Gates of DeKalb County.

“We are definitely grateful that he was caught in such a short amount of time. We’re grateful that that happened but its not going to bring him back,” Davis’ guardian said.

