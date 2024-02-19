17-year-old arrested for murder of 16-year-old at Snellville party over the weekend, GBI says

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Decatur 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the death of a 16-year-old boy shot to death at a party in Snellville on Saturday.

On Saturday, Feb. 17, Snellville police say a fight broke out during a party in the 1900 block of Scenic Highway in Snellville.

On Sunday, Snellville police asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate the death of Nasir Davis, 16, of Lithonia.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators determined that during the fight, Keegan Gates, 17, shot Davis.

Investigators say the two knew each other.

Davis was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Gates was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail and will face charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a person under 18.

The Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy on Davis.

TRENDING STORIES:

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Snellville Police Department at (770) 985-3555, or the GBI regional investigative office in Atlanta at (770) 388-5019. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Woman dies, 3 children hospitalized in metro Atlanta fire, officials say

©2023 Cox Media Group