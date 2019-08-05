0 Family desperate for answers after father was hit by car while riding bike home

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A few weeks after a father was hit while riding his bike home from work, police need help from the public to discover who hit him. As he recovers from his injuries, his family is hoping someone who knows something about the accident will come forward.

"I hope you get what's coming to you because my child could have lost her father," said Danielle Malveaux. She doesn't hold back. Her emotions are high three weeks after her boyfriend, Allen Richardson was hit by a car and left on the side of the road.

"It just breaks my heart. He's such a good person, he's so good to me," said Malveaux.

He's good to her, and to their almost 2-year-old daughter Aalani. Richardson was riding his bike home to them after work around midnight July 11 when he says he heard the sound of a car but didn't see any headlights behind him.

"And that's when I felt something hit my back," said Richardson.

He was on Scenic Highway in front of a townhome complex. It's a route he takes home almost every night.

"I did have lights on my wheels to illuminate, and I had reflectors like I should," said Richardson.

When he hit the ground, he knew it was bad.

"I knew something was wrong, because I couldn't feel my leg," said Richardson. "But there was intense pain in it."

His back is fractured in three places. His calf muscle is severely torn, and he needed stitches in his head. He now needs a walker to get around, but even that is painful. He's off work and had to take his daughter out of day care.

"You didn't have to leave him there," said Malveaux. "Like he was nothing, literally like he was a frickin' squirrel on the side of the road. That's exactly what I feel like these people thought he was."

Richardson believes it was a diesel truck that hit him, but he doesn't remember much else.

He is hoping someone who knows something will reach out to Gwinnett County police.

Richardson was saving up to buy a car when the accident happened. His family has created a GoFundMe page to help with day care expenses for their little girl. If you'd like to help, click here.

