Eye in the sky: Police helicopter helps find 15-year-old Gwinnett girl who vanished from her home

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett police helicopter played a key role in saving the life of a missing 15-year-old girl.

On Wednesday, just before noon, Gwinnett officers were called to Dunlin Way after a 15-year-old girl disappeared from home. The girl’s mother told police that she argued with her daughter earlier that morning.

About 30 minutes after the argument, she went to check on her daughter and realized she was no longer in the house. The child’s mother told police that her daughter has a medical condition that requires her to have supervision when leaving the home.

Surveillance video showed the teen leaving the home with no shoes. After GCPD searched nearby neighborhoods, officers called in their aviation to help.

Video shows that within minutes, officers in the helicopter were able to find the missing teen.

Corp. Hanna found the 15-year-old standing on a sidewalk, visibly upset and scared. Hanna was able to calm the teen and get her home to her parents safely.

