Escaped donkey nabbed by Gwinnett PD

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County PD founds themselves with an unruly suspect earlier this week.

Police were dispatched to a scene Bonnett Creek Lane and Hog Mountain Road where Master Police Officer Hunt and Corporal Westbrook quickly apprehended a hooved suspect.

It turned out to be Hank the donkey. Police said the donkey escpaed while its owner was asleep.

Witnesses said the donkey trotting down Hog Mountain Road “like he was auditioning for the next Fast & Furious movie, creating more of a scene than a toddler who found the hidden candy stash.”

The donkey was taken home and given a verbal warning.

