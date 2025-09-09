Drive-by suspects could face longer sentence thanks to new law

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett police are using a new law to crack down on drive-by shootings, after video captured someone firing from a car in a neighborhood.

The incident occurred early Thursday morning on Lester Drive near Lilburn.

Although no one was injured, the suspects, 19-year-old Michael Ramirez-Varila and 22-year-old Eleazar Salmeron, are now facing charges that mandate a minimum five-year prison sentence for drive-by shootings.

“It’s really scary to think about, this is my community, this is my neighborhood,” said Michelle Serrato, a neighbor who has lived in the area since 2015.

The new law was specifically written to address cases where individuals fire guns from vehicles toward homes. This legislation was passed last year to impose stricter penalties on such dangerous acts.

