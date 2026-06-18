Drive-by shooting in metro Atlanta frightens neighbors, still no answers on why it happened

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A drive-by shooting in a Gwinnett County neighborhood left a woman fearing for her life, and for the lives of her sister and young niece.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was near Snellville, where a bullet came through a home’s window while a child was inside during a shootout that left cars and a house damaged.

The woman who spoke with Channel 2 Action News asked to not show her face out of fears for her and her family’s safety.

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She told Johnson about how the incident unfolded while she was still home.

“They had to [have] been shooting back and forth at each other,” the victim said. “I got down, but after it stopped I came to my door.”

That’s when she said she saw cars leaving the cul-de-sac and the damage left behind, including a bullet through her window and through neighbors’ cars.

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“I thank God nobody ain’t get shot or whatever, innocent bystanders,” the victim said.

The victim told Channel 2 Action News she still doesn’t know why the shooter or shooters picked her street.

The Gwinnett County Police Department said the shooting started at around 10 p.m. on June 6, in an otherwise quiet cul-de-sac on Sarah Lou Court.

The victim said she counted about 20 shots before she heard cars driving away.

“I look outside and I see about three cars leaving,” she said.

Police now have a suspect in custody.

Reginald Hawkins was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail early Thursday morning.

Detectives charged Hawkins with a drive-by shooting that sent bullets into the victim’s home and at least two nearby cars.

Police have not said whether anyone else was linked to the incident, but for now, Hawkins remains in the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.

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