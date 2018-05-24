Dillard's store at Mall of Georgia evacuated due to Hazmat situation

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Emergency crews have evacuated a Dillard's department store at the Mall of Georgia in Gwinnett County Thursday afternoon.
According to Gwinnett County Fire Spokesperson Tommy Rutledge, a bag was left in the store's storage area Wednesday with an employee's name on it. The employee opened the bag and later felt sick in the evening, officials said.
The woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance, fire officials said. Police were called.
Police, fire and Hazmat were called to the Dillard’s to investigate Thursday.
Crews evacuated the Dillard's to make sure the area is safe.
Officials cannot say if the bag and the employee's sickness are related.
They are continuing to investigate.
