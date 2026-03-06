Gwinnett County

Detectives seeking tips in decades-old cold case killing release new photos

By Tom Regan, WSB-TV
By Tom Regan, WSB-TV

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police detectives have released new information and images in hopes of getting tips on the unsolved murder of a young woman.

Channel 2’s Tom Regan talked to authorities on Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 and 5:00.

The woman was found dead in the woods off Duluth Highway near McDaniel Road in August of 1981.

0 of 9

“She was down in a ditch or embankment. The death was ruled a homicide by strangulation,” said Gwinnett Police Cpl. Angela Carter.

A GBI artist recently composed a sketch of victim, based on prior records. She is believed to have been between 20 to 30 years old. Detectives also released newly taken photos of personal items found on the victim.

0 of 29

“There’s ring that had multiple stones, and a couple of stones are missing. It’s costume jewelry. She had a gold neckless as well and a small purse. No one has come forward, and that is why we are putting it out there because we have this new drawing of her, we are hoping with the new details, that will trigger someone to come forward,” said Carter.

Georgia has more than 11,000 unsolved murders. In recent years, the rate at which murders are solved or cleared has been dropping, currently less than 50%.

Gwinnett detectives are hoping someone will come forward and provide information that will help identify the woman and lead to the arrest of the person responsible for her murder.

“It’s definitely alarming to know that somebody who did that to this poor lady, has been walking around all these years. She had a family. She had people who loved her. She had friends. She deserves for her story to be told,” Carter said.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call Gwinnett County Police.

Those with information on this case can contact detectives at 770-513-5300. Those who wisht to stay anonymous should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or via www.stopcrimeATL.com. Those who offer tips to CrimeStoppers could be eligible for a reward.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read