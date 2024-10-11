Customer shot to death in front of Gwinnett gas station, officers search for shooter

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A killer is on the run in Gwinnett County after a Friday morning murder that left a man dead outside of a business.

Surveillance videos in the area captured video of a masked man as he shot and killed a man who was standing in front of a gas station on Jimmy Carter Boulevard near Lawrenceville Highway at around 7:45 a.m.

Witnesses heard five or six gunshots before the suspect ran away from the scene and headed north up Jimmy Carter Boulevard.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson spoke with witnesses of the shooting.

“It feels like a semi-automatic gun because it was continuously five shots,” said Yash Singh who heard the shooting a few doors down from his auto repair shop.

Employees at the gas station say the victim came into the store often and was always nice to workers.

“He was a regular customer with us,” said Lady, an employee who only provided her first name. “He came every day here.”

On Monday, Channel 2 Action News reported how there have been 37 robberies within a half mile of the same area since May.

Police are still looking for a man seen on video beating a store clerk at a business across the street from Friday’s murder.

Police consider the area “high-crime” and say they have already shifted resources to making the area safer.

“It makes you cautious of where you want to go honestly,” said Luis Naranjo, who lives nearby.

