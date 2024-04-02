Crash involving overturned minivan closes lanes in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A crash on Highway 141 in Peachtree Corners has lanes shut down.
A vehicle overturned in the crash at the intersection of Highway 141 and Holcomb Bridge Road.
Crews are working to clear the vehicle and debris.
NewsChopper 2 flew over the crash scene where you could see workers loading the smashed minivan onto a flat-bed wrecker.
A damaged pickup truck could be seen nearby.
There is no information on any injuries at this time.
