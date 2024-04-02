24-year-old SC soldier dies during training exercise at Ga. base

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A 24-year-old South Carolina soldier died last week during a training exercise at a Georgia base, according to the Spartanburg Post and Courier.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Pvt. Adrian Matthew Turner was in boot camp at Fort Moore when he was shot on March 22. Turner was doing weapons training when he was shot. It’s unclear who fired the weapon. The Army has not provided a statement and are still investigating the incident.

TRENDING STORIES:

Turner started boot camp on January 31 of this year.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“Adrian was of the Christian Faith,” family members wrote on his obituary. “He dearly loved and was a follower of our Lord Jesus Christ. He was a very loving and caring young man, and loved his family greatly. He will be greatly missed.”

Turner was one of seven siblings.

An Army escort accompanied his body back to Greenville and will remain with Turner until he is buried on Wednesday.

“I would die for any of my children,” his father, felix L. Turner III wrote on Facebook. “He was so sweet, so loving and caring, so selfless; he put everyone before himself. This just isn’t fair, not in the least. I cannot stand it.”

MARTA bus driver dies after medical emergency, officials say

©2023 Cox Media Group