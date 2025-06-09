Crane needed to remove large tree that fell on Lawrenceville home in storm

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Heavy rain and gusty wind toppled trees in a Lawrenceville neighborhood on Saturday.

Channel 2’s Tom Regan, who saw a huge tree that fell on a house, estimates the tree was 100 feet tall and weighed several tons.

Neighbors said they were greatly relieved that no one was hurt when it crashed on a Lake Ridge Terrace home on Saturday.

“It was really pouring. The wind was gusting real badly,” Cristen Safrid said.

The severe weather sent a towering tree from the yard of her rental home, crashing onto the home next door. Safrid said she was at dinner at the time.

The tree also sliced through another building on the property.

“We looked in the backyard, and sure enough, tree down on this side, and a tree on our right side went into the neighbor’s roof a little bit. It was a really big tree, and it’s not like it was a dead tree so, surprised that it was down like that,” Safrid said.

Crews using a large crane cut sections of the tree using chainsaws . They then removed the sections from the roof of the home. The process took several hours.

Safrid said her neighbor was at home when the massive tree toppled over.

The tree did more damage to the smaller structure than the home.

“Nobody got hurt, but it was a huge tree. And it really could’ve been bad if it had went in a different direction,” Safrid said.

The woman who lives at the house hit by the tree told Tom Regan that, in addition to the roof damage, there was interior damage, some of it caused by rain falling through a hole in the roof.

