Community stepping in to help church seriously damaged by fire

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The inside of a Gwinnett County church was seriously damaged by a fire Sunday morning, officials said.

Firefighters are credited with discovering the fire in the sanctuary of the Word Aflame Tabernacle church in Grayson, Gwinnett Fire said in a statement. No one was at the church at the time, and no injuries were reported.

Crews were responding to a separate call and noticed the smoke coming from the church as they passed by at about 8:15 a.m., officials said.

They put out the fire, but not before it caused “considerable damage” to the sanctuary.

Pastor Alan James spoke to Channel 2's Nefertiti Jaquez on Sunday and said the flames erupted before he and his staff arrived.

“You got people coming here to worship, and in the middle of a crisis," he said.

Pastor Tim Brogan from the First Baptist Church of Grayson located just down the street stepped up to help out.

"If they needed a place this morning we would put them in the gym for today. If they needed something in the future we would try to do that, as well," Brogan told Jaquez.

Pastor James said it’s a sign that no matter what, God will find a way.

“They offered us to have services in their church until we can get back in ours. So the community is already reaching out to us. We’re grateful," he said.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.



