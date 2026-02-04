Community mourns death of Gwinnett firemedic

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services is mourning the loss of one of its own following the off-duty death of Firemedic Joshua Garay on Jan. 18.

In a statement released by the department, officials expressed ‘profound sadness’ in announcing Garay’s death, remembering him as a dedicated first responder and valued member of the fire family.

Garay joined the department on March 18, 2024. He began his career at Fire Station 6 before enrolling in the department’s paramedic school at the Training Academy.

After completing his education, he was assigned to Fire Station 20, where he was gaining hands-on experience in the full responsibilities of a paramedic on the ambulance.

Colleagues described Garay as someone who made an immediate and lasting impression.

“He is fondly remembered for his positive attitude, warm and welcoming smile, and genuine eagerness to learn and grow in his craft,” the department said.

Though his time with Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services was brief, leaders say his impact was significant.

“While his time with Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services was short, his impact on our team and the community was vast,” the department said. “Beyond his professional role, Joshua was a valued colleague and a beloved member of our fire family.”

“Thank you for your dedication and service, Firemedic Joshua Garay; rest easy, and we’ll take it from here,” the department said.

No details surrounding the circumstances of his death have been released.

