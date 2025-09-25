Church vandalized in Gwinnett County - $20K in damage

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Community Grace Lutheran Church on Athens Highway in Grayson is dealing with extensive damage after being vandalized last Wednesday evening.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The church suffered approximately $20,000 in damages, including smashed windows and doors, and damage to sacred items inside the sanctuary.

Pastor Michael Jannett said no one knows why it happened.

“He came into our sanctuary, knocked over our baptismal font and shattered the pottery. The pulpit was knocked over, the altar was damaged,” he said.

The vandalism occurred around 5 p.m., and police have arrested 32-year-old Fernando Gomez in connection with the incident.

Pastor Jannett expressed feelings of vulnerability and uncertainty following the event, noting that it was something he never expected to experience at his church.

A teenager playing basketball in the church parking lot noticed the damage and promptly called the police, leading to the quick arrest of the suspect.

Despite the incident, Pastor Jannett and the congregation have been praying for the suspect, hoping he finds peace.

The congregation temporarily worshipped at another nearby Lutheran church last Sunday while repairs are underway.

The church is raising money to help cover the costs.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group