Celebration of life set for Gwinnett County deputy killed in domestic shooting

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Funeral services have been set for a Gwinnett County deputy who was killed in a domestic shooting.

Master Deputy Tamara Tuitt-Bartlett’s family and friends will gather on Friday for a visitation and on Saturday for a celebration of life service.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators say Tuitt-Bartlett’s boyfriend, Eric Sumner, shot the deputy and her son at her Forsyth County home on Sept. 27. Her son survived and ran to a neighbor’s house for help.

Investigators have charged Sumner with murder.

On Monday, a Channel 2 Action News photographer stopped by the growing memorial for Tuitt-Bartlett outside the Gwinnett County Jail where colleagues and community members have paid their respects.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Tuitt-Bartlett served with the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office for nearly 20 years.

“Her commitment to protecting and serving made a lasting impact on all who had the honor of knowing and working alongside her. Her loss is deeply felt throughout our agency and the entire community. We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time,” the sheriff’s office said.

The visitation will be held from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Levett and Sons Funeral Home. The celebration of life service begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at 12Stone Church in Lawrenceville.

Tuitt-Bartlett’s family is all too familiar with tragedy. She previously lost a son in a hit-and-run in Johns Creek that still hasn’t been solved.

TRENDING STORIES:

©2025 Cox Media Group