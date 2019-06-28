BREAKING: Remains found in suitcase off I-985 in 2016 identified as missing woman

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police have identified the skeletal remains found in a suitcase along I-985 in 2016 as a woman who had been reported missing.
Dental records and medical records have confirmed that the bones belong to Jessica Ashley Manchini, 29. Police have not determined her cause of death.
Manchini was reported missing by her mother in 2014. Police said she spent the last years of her life living in Gwinnett County but was originally from Pennsylvania.
The remains were found in July 2016 along the highway in Buford. The victim was wearing a Miley Cyrus hoodie and Victoria's Secret Pink sweatpants at the time the remains were found.
