Aryna Sabalenka, Naomi Osaka, Ben Shelton, Nick Kyrgios to compete at Atlanta Cup

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Some of the biggest names in tennis will compete in Gwinnett County later this year as part of the first Atlanta Cup.

Aryna Sabalenka, the World’s No. 1 women’s player and back-to-back US Open champion, will face off against four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka. On the men’s side, Atlanta native Ben Shelton will play Nick Kyrgios.

The Atlanta Cup will take place on Saturday, Dec. 6 at Gas South Arena starting at 6 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.

The one-night only event will be the first major tennis competition in metro Atlanta since the ATP retired the Atlanta Open in 2024.

“We’re proud to launch the inaugural Atlanta Cup, bringing four of the world’s most elite and beloved tennis stars to Atlanta,” said Jason Dolan, founder of The Atlanta Cup. “With well over 100,000 active league players in ALTA and USTA, Atlanta is the heartbeat of American tennis participation – and it once again has a marquee annual event that its legacy deserves.”

